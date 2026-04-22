DBV Technologies (DBVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect DBV Technologies to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $1.0010 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 2, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,606.83% and a negative return on equity of 189.17%. On average, analysts expect DBV Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DBV Technologies Stock Down 4.9%

DBVT stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.94. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut DBV Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBVT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

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