DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.41), FiscalAI reports. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 189.17% and a negative net margin of 2,606.83%.The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

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DBV Technologies Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of DBVT traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $21.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 243,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,295. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.65.

View Our Latest Report on DBVT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in DBV Technologies by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

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