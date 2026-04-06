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DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
DCC logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • DCC shares gapped up pre-market, opening at $61.37 versus the prior close of $57.80, with the last trade at $61.37 on light volume (262 shares).
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded DCC from "overweight" to "cautious" on Jan. 6; analyst coverage is mixed (one Buy, one Sell) and the consensus rating is "Hold."
  • DCC plc is a Dublin-based international sales, marketing and support group operating Energy, Healthcare and Technology divisions across Europe, North America and Asia‑Pacific, and its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages are approximately $63.92 and $63.54, respectively.
  • Five stocks we like better than DCC.

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.80, but opened at $61.37. DCC shares last traded at $61.37, with a volume of 262 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded DCC from an "overweight" rating to a "cautious" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on DCCPF

DCC Stock Down 0.7%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

DCC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc is an international sales, marketing and support services group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Trading on the London Stock Exchange since 1994 and quoted over-the-counter in the U.S. as DCCPF, the company operates through three core divisions—Energy, Healthcare and Technology—providing a broad portfolio of essential products and services to customers across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

The Energy division distributes fuels and energy solutions including liquefied petroleum gas, heating oil, autogas, aviation fuels and renewable energy products.

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