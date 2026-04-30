DCC's (DCC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

DCC (LON:DCC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6,100 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 6.55% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 6,300 target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 6,500 target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Panmure Gordon reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 4,708 price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised DCC to a "sector perform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,400 to GBX 6,500 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCC currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 5,891.86.

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DCC Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of LON DCC traded down GBX 155 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,725. 3,233,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,153. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,942.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,864.96. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 4,188 and a 12 month high of GBX 6,265.

DCC Company Profile

DCC is a customer-focused energy business, specialising in the sales, marketing, and distribution of secure, cleaner and competitive energy solutions to commercial, industrial, domestic, and transport customers. Headquartered in Dublin, DCC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100.

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