Deanna Leigh White Sells 27,720 Shares of Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Stock

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM - Get Free Report) CEO Deanna Leigh White sold 27,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $36,313.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 675,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,944.30. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Surf Air Mobility Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of NYSE SRFM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,619,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,224. Surf Air Mobility Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $105.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.34. The business's 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRFM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Surf Air Mobility from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surf Air Mobility currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Surf Air Mobility

Institutional Trading of Surf Air Mobility

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 18,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 7,157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company's stock.

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Further Reading

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