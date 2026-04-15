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Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
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Key Points

  • Short interest rose 30.8% to 2,676,298 shares as of March 31, about 0.3% of shares outstanding, with a days-to-cover of 15.0 based on average daily volume of 178,305.
  • Shares traded up 5.1% to $1.46 midday on Wednesday (41,252 shares traded); the stock has a 52-week range of $0.51–$2.10 and sits near its 50‑day ($1.50) and above its 200‑day ($1.35) moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Jefferies cut to moderate sell, Goldman Sachs initiated at neutral, and the consensus rating is a Hold with an average price target of $1.85.
  • Five stocks we like better than Deep Yellow.

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,676,298 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 2,046,317 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,305 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Deep Yellow Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. 41,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,271. Deep Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deep Yellow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating and set a $1.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deep Yellow in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1.85 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on DYLLF

Deep Yellow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company's principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company's flagship assets are located in Namibia's well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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