Free Trial
→ Is Trump Done? Shocking leak… (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading 11.2% Higher - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Deep Yellow logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deep Yellow (DYLLF) surged 11.2% intraday to $1.30, though trading was thin at 12,666 shares — an 89% drop from its average volume of 110,580 shares.
  • Analyst activity: Jefferies downgraded the stock to a "moderate sell" with a $1.85 target, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a "neutral" rating, and the consensus is a "Hold" with an average price target of $1.85.
  • Company focus: Australia-based Deep Yellow develops uranium projects in Namibia (including the Tumas and Omahola areas) targeting resource advancement toward near-term production for low-carbon energy.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by April 1st.

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF - Get Free Report) shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 12,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 110,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.1690.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DYLLF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deep Yellow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating and set a $1.85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deep Yellow in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1.85 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Stock Up 8.8%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company's principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company's flagship assets are located in Namibia's well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Deep Yellow Right Now?

Before you consider Deep Yellow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deep Yellow wasn't on the list.

While Deep Yellow currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
By Chris Markoch | March 24, 2026
tc pixel
Don't buy SpaceX on IPO day, do this instead
Don't buy SpaceX on IPO day, do this instead
From Timothy Sykes (Ad)
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
By Sam Quirke | March 29, 2026
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 25, 2026
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 26, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | March 25, 2026

Recent Videos

The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines