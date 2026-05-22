Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $685.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $775.00 to $685.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. DA Davidson's target price indicates a potential upside of 29.18% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $535.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $643.98.

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Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $530.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $577.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $433.00 and a 1 year high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Deere & Company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchyra Partners LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Deere & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deere beat Q2 profit and sales estimates, helped by strong performance in construction & forestry and small ag/turf, which showed the business can still grow even as farm demand weakens.

Deere beat Q2 profit and sales estimates, helped by strong performance in construction & forestry and small ag/turf, which showed the business can still grow even as farm demand weakens. Positive Sentiment: The company lifted its construction & forestry sales outlook to about 20% growth for FY2026, signaling continued strength in a segment that is partially offsetting agriculture weakness.

The company lifted its construction & forestry sales outlook to about 20% growth for FY2026, signaling continued strength in a segment that is partially offsetting agriculture weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Deere maintained full-year net income guidance of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion , which was reassuring but not enough to change the market’s view that the recovery in large agriculture may be slow.

Deere maintained full-year net income guidance of , which was reassuring but not enough to change the market’s view that the recovery in large agriculture may be slow. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s commentary pointed to tariff-related headwinds and a one-time tariff refund benefit, which supported the quarter but does not represent a recurring earnings boost.

Management’s commentary pointed to tariff-related headwinds and a one-time tariff refund benefit, which supported the quarter but does not represent a recurring earnings boost. Negative Sentiment: Production & Precision Ag sales fell sharply year over year, underscoring the slump in Deere’s most important cyclical farm machinery business and raising concerns about farmer budgets and replacement demand.

Production & Precision Ag sales fell sharply year over year, underscoring the slump in Deere’s most important cyclical farm machinery business and raising concerns about farmer budgets and replacement demand. Negative Sentiment: A new class-action lawsuit over right-to-repair practices could add legal and reputational risk around Deere’s aftermarket repair model and pricing power.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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