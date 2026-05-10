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Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rocket Lab, Boeing, GE Aerospace, RTX, and Howmet Aerospace are the five defense stocks MarketBeat says to watch, based on their recent high dollar trading volume.
  • The article frames defense stocks as relatively resilient because they benefit from government defense spending and demand for military, aerospace, cybersecurity, and defense technology products.
  • Each highlighted company plays a distinct role in the sector, from Rocket Lab’s space launch services to Boeing’s military aircraft and satellites, GE Aerospace’s engines and propulsion, RTX’s defense systems, and Howmet’s aerospace engineered components.
  • Five stocks we like better than Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab, Boeing, GE Aerospace, RTX, and Howmet Aerospace are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that provide products or services for national security, including military equipment, aerospace systems, cybersecurity, and defense technology. For stock market investors, these stocks are often seen as tied to government defense spending and may be considered relatively stable because demand can remain steady even when the broader economy slows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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