Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 76.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $55.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.02 million. Definitive Healthcare updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.030-0.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.19 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Definitive Healthcare's conference call:

Definitive beat expectations on profitability with Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $15.3M (27% margin) , ~260 bps expansion YoY, and about $50M of unlevered free cash flow on a trailing‑12‑month basis.

, ~260 bps expansion YoY, and about of unlevered free cash flow on a trailing‑12‑month basis. Total revenue declined 6% YoY to $55.9M , driven by continued weakness in the life‑sciences vertical; management is guiding Q2 revenue down 8–9% YoY and FY2026 revenue down 6–9% YoY.

, driven by continued weakness in the life‑sciences vertical; management is guiding Q2 revenue down 8–9% YoY and FY2026 revenue down 6–9% YoY. Management highlighted operational progress — claims data has been repaired to at/above historical levels, the company delivered its highest win‑back quarter in >3 years, accelerated integrations (avg time to integrate down to ~45 days and ~75% more integrations vs. the prior 6 months), and plans to roll out AI‑enabled product capabilities later this quarter.

product capabilities later this quarter. The company took a $197M non‑cash goodwill impairment tied to the stock price decline (with related TRA remeasurement and tax benefits); this is excluded from adjusted results and does not impact debt covenants but signals market valuation pressure.

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Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 412,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,676. The business's 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $100.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59, a PEG ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.34. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Key Headlines Impacting Definitive Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Definitive Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Definitive Healthcare reported Q1 2026 EPS of $0.06, ahead of the $0.03 consensus estimate, and revenue of $55.93 million, above expectations. Article Title

Definitive Healthcare reported Q1 2026 EPS of $0.06, ahead of the $0.03 consensus estimate, and revenue of $55.93 million, above expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company’s FY 2026 guidance calls for EPS of $0.16 to $0.19 and revenue of $220 million to $226 million, both modestly supportive versus market expectations. Article Title

The company’s FY 2026 guidance calls for EPS of $0.16 to $0.19 and revenue of $220 million to $226 million, both modestly supportive versus market expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 guidance was also close to estimates, with EPS of $0.03 to $0.04 and revenue of $55 million to $56 million, suggesting steady near-term performance rather than a major upside surprise. Article Title

Q2 guidance was also close to estimates, with EPS of $0.03 to $0.04 and revenue of $55 million to $56 million, suggesting steady near-term performance rather than a major upside surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call transcripts and pre-earnings coverage indicate investors are digesting management’s commentary for signs of sustained margin improvement and demand trends. Article Title

Earnings-call transcripts and pre-earnings coverage indicate investors are digesting management’s commentary for signs of sustained margin improvement and demand trends. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, Definitive Healthcare still posted a negative net margin of 57.52%, highlighting ongoing profitability challenges that could limit the stock’s upside. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $1.10 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $2.75 to $1.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Definitive Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company's stock.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare NASDAQ: DH is a leading provider of intelligence and analytics on healthcare providers, organizations and the professionals who treat patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company aggregates data from multiple sources—including claims, government registries, commercial filings and proprietary research—to deliver a unified view of the healthcare landscape. Its solutions enable life sciences companies, healthcare providers, payers and consulting firms to identify market opportunities, optimize sales and marketing efforts, improve operational efficiency and support better patient outcomes.

The company's flagship offering is a subscription-based data platform that features detailed profiles on physicians, hospitals, health systems and post-acute care facilities.

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