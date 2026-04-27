Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) Stock Price Down 6.7% - Here's What Happened

Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $20.98. Approximately 1,322,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,887,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Definium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Definium Therapeutics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Definium Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DFTX

Definium Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definium Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Definium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Definium Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 16,001 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Definium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Definium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company's stock.

About Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

Further Reading

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