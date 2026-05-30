Delek US (NYSE:DK) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US's Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

DK has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.69.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on DK

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. Delek US has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shlomo Zohar sold 7,343 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $337,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at $305,716. This trade represents a 52.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 10,720 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $504,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,266,326.36. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 197,736 shares of company stock worth $8,433,442 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Delek US by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Delek US by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Delek US by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 2.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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