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Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Demant A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market from $16.30 to $17.1212 (about a 3.1% move) and were trading at that level on light volume (213 shares).
  • Jefferies upgraded Demant from "hold" to "strong-buy", and overall analyst coverage shows two Strong Buy ratings and one Hold for an average rating of "Buy".
  • Demant is a Denmark-based hearing health company (brands include Oticon, Bernafon, Sonic) offering hearing aids, diagnostics and implants; key metrics: debt-to-equity 1.65, current ratio 1.36, 50-day/200-day SMAs of $14.28 and $16.10 respectively.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Demant A/S.

Shares of Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $17.1212. Demant A/S shares last traded at $17.1212, with a volume of 213 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Demant A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S currently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Demant A/S

Demant A/S Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

About Demant A/S

(Get Free Report)

Demant A/S is a Denmark-based global hearing health care company specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of hearing solutions and audiological diagnostic instruments. The company's flagship brands include Oticon, Bernafon and Sonic, which offer a range of hearing aids designed to address various levels of hearing loss. In addition to personal hearing devices, Demant provides diagnostic equipment such as audiometers and tympanometers, supporting hearing care professionals in accurate assessment and fitting of hearing solutions.

Beyond hearing aids and diagnostics, Demant's product portfolio extends to hearing implants—cochlear and bone-anchored systems—through its Oticon Medical division.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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