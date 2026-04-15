Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $11.57. Denso shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 2,878 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNZOY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Denso from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised Denso from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Denso has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on Denso

Denso Stock Down 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57.

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Denso had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.12%.The firm had revenue of $12.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.88 billion. Analysts expect that Denso Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Denso Company Profile

Denso Corporation OTCMKTS: DNZOY is a global supplier of automotive technology, systems and components headquartered in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The company designs, manufactures and supplies a wide range of parts and systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. Denso's offerings span thermal systems, powertrain control, electrification components, electronic modules, sensors and actuators, and vehicle safety and driver assistance technologies.

Key product areas include climate control and HVAC components, radiators and heat exchangers, engine and fuel-management systems, starters and alternators, electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, and a growing portfolio of electrification products such as inverters, battery-management systems and charging components.

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