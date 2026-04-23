Derwent Valley (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Derwent Valley Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.3150, but opened at $23.4857. Derwent Valley shares last traded at $23.4857, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Derwent Valley to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Derwent Valley from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Derwent Valley from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Derwent Valley

Derwent Valley Price Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

Derwent Valley Company Profile

Derwent London PLC OTCMKTS: DWVYF is a real estate investment trust headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company specialises in the ownership, development and management of commercial properties, with a primary focus on office and mixed-use buildings in central London. Leveraging a significant development pipeline, Derwent London aims to maximise asset value through both new-build projects and the refurbishment of historic structures, often incorporating sustainable design and modern workplace features.

With a portfolio concentrated in key West End and City locations, Derwent London targets areas undergoing regeneration and urban renewal.

Further Reading

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