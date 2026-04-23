Free Trial
→ One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime. (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

Derwent Valley (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Derwent Valley logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market from $22.3150 to an open (and last trade) of $23.4857, but trading volume was very light at only 200 shares.
  • Analysts have been mixed—Barclays upgraded to a Hold while Jefferies and Kepler lowered their stances—and the stock's consensus average rating is "Hold" (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Derwent London PLC is a London-based real estate investment trust focused on central London office and mixed-use properties with a significant development pipeline; its 50-day SMA is $22.58 versus a 200-day SMA of $23.08, leaving the stock near its longer-term average.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Derwent Valley Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.3150, but opened at $23.4857. Derwent Valley shares last traded at $23.4857, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Derwent Valley to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Derwent Valley from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Derwent Valley from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Derwent Valley

Derwent Valley Price Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

Derwent Valley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London PLC OTCMKTS: DWVYF is a real estate investment trust headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company specialises in the ownership, development and management of commercial properties, with a primary focus on office and mixed-use buildings in central London. Leveraging a significant development pipeline, Derwent London aims to maximise asset value through both new-build projects and the refurbishment of historic structures, often incorporating sustainable design and modern workplace features.

With a portfolio concentrated in key West End and City locations, Derwent London targets areas undergoing regeneration and urban renewal.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Derwent Valley Right Now?

Before you consider Derwent Valley, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Derwent Valley wasn't on the list.

While Derwent Valley currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines