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Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Desert Gold Ventures logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) reached a new 52-week high of C$0.15 on Monday (up ~3.6%) with 521,547 shares traded, trading above its 50‑day (C$0.12) and 200‑day (C$0.09) moving averages.
  • The company has a market cap of C$52.29M, a negative P/E (-7.50) and a very high debt‑to‑equity ratio (124.81), signaling leverage and ongoing losses.
  • Desert Gold is an exploration‑stage gold company focused on the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project in western Mali and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 521547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Desert Gold Ventures Trading Up 3.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Desert Gold Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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