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Desjardins Boosts Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$35.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Savaria logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Desjardins raised its price target on Savaria from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and kept a Buy rating, implying about a 22.63% upside from the current price.
  • Multiple brokers including TD, ATB Cormark, Scotiabank, TD Securities and Raymond James also lifted targets, leaving the consensus rating at Buy with a consensus price target of C$32.61.
  • Savaria traded at C$28.54 (down 0.8%) with a market cap of C$2.05B; the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.37 on C$241.78M revenue, and insider Jean‑Philippe De Montigny recently bought 2,420 shares (insiders own 17.45%).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective points to a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$32.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SIS

Savaria Stock Down 0.8%

TSE:SIS traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$28.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 124,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,990. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.86. Savaria has a one year low of C$16.13 and a one year high of C$30.41. The business's 50-day moving average is C$26.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Savaria had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of C$241.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Savaria will post 1.2048518 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Savaria

In other Savaria news, insider Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 2,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.50 per share, with a total value of C$61,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,352,630. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their position. 17.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

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Analyst Recommendations for Savaria (TSE:SIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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