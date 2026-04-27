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Desjardins Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$6.25

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Fiera Capital logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Desjardins cut its price target on Fiera Capital to C$6.25 (from C$6.50) and kept a "hold" rating, implying roughly an 11.6% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts have trimmed targets as well, but the MarketBeat consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" with an average target of C$5.60, approximately equal to the stock's current price.
  • Shares traded at C$5.60; the company posted quarterly EPS of C$0.24 on C$180.06M revenue, trades at a PE of 16.47, and has a notably high debt-to-equity ratio of 313.06, indicating leverage risk.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Desjardins' target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSZ. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Moderate Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$5.60.

Read Our Latest Report on FSZ

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSZ traded down C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$5.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 213,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,889. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.06, a current ratio of 23.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$5.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.90.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$180.06 million for the quarter. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.0905563 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus on Canada. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

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