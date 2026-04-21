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Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Shares Down 1.1% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Destiny Tech100 logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 1.1% to about $28.96 on Tuesday, trading as low as $28.91 with roughly 1.19 million shares exchanged—about 24% below the stock's average daily volume.
  • The stock is trading near its moving averages, with a 50-day SMA of $27.90 and a 200-day SMA of $27.84, suggesting limited deviation from recent trend levels.
  • Institutional buying was noted: multiple firms (including Kestra Private Wealth, Total Clarity Wealth, Gibson Capital, Nations Financial Group, and Virtu Financial) either initiated positions or increased stakes in Destiny Tech100.
  • Interested in Destiny Tech100? Here are five stocks we like better.

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.91 and last traded at $28.9590. Approximately 1,187,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,565,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84.

Institutional Trading of Destiny Tech100

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Destiny Tech100 by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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