Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Shares Down 1.1% - Here's What Happened

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.91 and last traded at $28.9590. Approximately 1,187,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,565,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

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Destiny Tech100 Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84.

Institutional Trading of Destiny Tech100

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Destiny Tech100 by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000.

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