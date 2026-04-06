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Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Stock Price Down 1.5% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Destiny Tech100 logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) shares fell 1.5% on Monday to $28.02 (intraday low $27.80) on volume of 1.46 million shares, about 6% below its average session volume after a prior close of $28.45.
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day simple moving average of $28.56 but remains above its 200‑day SMA of $27.61, indicating short‑term weakness while still holding its longer‑term level.
  • Institutional buying increased in the fourth quarter, most notably Jane Street Group which raised its stake by 278.8% to 377,545 shares (~$11.56M), with LPL, AA Financial, Kestra and Osaic also adding to positions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $28.0170. 1,463,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,561,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Destiny Tech100 by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 377,545 shares of the company's stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 277,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Destiny Tech100 by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,993 shares of the company's stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Destiny Tech100 by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,382 shares of the company's stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Destiny Tech100 by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,176 shares of the company's stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the period.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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