Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Stock Price Down 1.5% - Here's What Happened

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $28.0170. 1,463,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,561,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

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Destiny Tech100 Stock Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Destiny Tech100 by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 377,545 shares of the company's stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 277,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Destiny Tech100 by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,993 shares of the company's stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Destiny Tech100 by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,382 shares of the company's stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Destiny Tech100 by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,176 shares of the company's stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the period.

Further Reading

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