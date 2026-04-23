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Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Stock Price Down 1.8% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Destiny Tech100 logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares down 1.8%: Destiny Tech100 fell 1.8% intraday, trading as low as $28.43 and last at $29.4380 on volume of about 1,873,363 shares, roughly 19% above its average daily volume.
  • The stock is trading just above its moving averages, with a 50‑day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200‑day simple moving average of $27.85.
  • Institutional activity: Several funds added or increased positions recently, notably AA Financial Advisors' new ~$2.14M stake and Total Clarity Wealth Management's 180% increase to 20,252 shares (about $542K).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $29.4380. Approximately 1,873,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,568,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

Destiny Tech100 Trading Down 1.8%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Destiny Tech100 by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter.

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