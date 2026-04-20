Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Stock Price Down 2.6% - Time to Sell?

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.93 and last traded at $29.2260. 1,277,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,570,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

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Destiny Tech100 Trading Down 2.6%

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXYZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 377,545 shares of the company's stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 277,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,993 shares of the company's stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth $2,144,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,382 shares of the company's stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 19,551 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,176 shares of the company's stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the period.

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