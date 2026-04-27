Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Stock Price Up 1.2% - Still a Buy?

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.7910. Approximately 1,087,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,556,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

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Destiny Tech100 Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

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