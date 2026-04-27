Free Trial
→ You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Stock Price Up 1.2% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Destiny Tech100 logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stock up 1.2%: Destiny Tech100 traded as high as $29.99 and last at $29.79 on Monday, with about 1,087,063 shares changing hands—roughly 30% below its average daily volume.
  • Near key moving averages: The 50-day moving average is $27.80 and the 200-day moving average is $27.86, placing the current price slightly above both short- and long-term averages.
  • Modest institutional interest: Several hedge funds and advisors established small new positions in recent quarters, with reported stakes in the roughly $28,000–$47,000 range, indicating limited rather than large-scale institutional buying.
  • Five stocks we like better than Destiny Tech100.

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.7910. Approximately 1,087,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,556,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Destiny Tech100 Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Destiny Tech100 Right Now?

Before you consider Destiny Tech100, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Destiny Tech100 wasn't on the list.

While Destiny Tech100 currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines