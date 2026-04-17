Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Stock Price Up 2.5% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 1,693,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,574,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

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Destiny Tech100 Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

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