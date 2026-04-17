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Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Stock Price Up 2.5% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Destiny Tech100 logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) rose 2.5% on Friday to $29.75, trading as high as $30.00 on volume of about 1,693,968 shares, roughly 8% above average.
  • The stock is trading above its short- and long-term averages, with a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.
  • Several institutional investors recently initiated small stakes in DXYZ, with reported purchases ranging from approximately $28,000 to $47,000.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Destiny Tech100.

Shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 1,693,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,574,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Destiny Tech100 Right Now?

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While Destiny Tech100 currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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