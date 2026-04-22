Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Stock Price Up 2.8% - Still a Buy?

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $29.9210. 1,409,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,563,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

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Destiny Tech100 Trading Up 2.8%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

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