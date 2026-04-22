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Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Stock Price Up 2.8% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Destiny Tech100 logo with background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 2.8% on Wednesday to $29.92 (intraday high $30.41) on volume of about 1.41 million shares, roughly 10% below the average session volume.
  • The stock is trading above both its short- and long-term averages, with a 50-day and 200-day simple moving average near $27.85, indicating recent strength versus those technical levels.
  • Several hedge funds and institutional investors have recently initiated small positions in Destiny Tech100, showing modest but broad-based institutional interest.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Destiny Tech100.

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $29.9210. 1,409,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,563,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Destiny Tech100 Trading Up 2.8%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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