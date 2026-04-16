Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Trading Down 2.3% - What's Next?

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $29.0450. Approximately 1,264,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,572,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

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Destiny Tech100 Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXYZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Further Reading

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