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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Price Target to GBX 550

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Raspberry Pi logo with background
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Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank raised its target for Raspberry Pi from GBX 300 to GBX 550 while keeping a "hold" rating, with the new price objective implying about a 24.97% downside from the prior close.
  • RPI shares jumped 6.1% to GBX 733 on the day—trading well above the new target—and the company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E of about 159.7.
  • Insider activity is mixed: founder Eben Upton bought 7,604 shares at GBX 262, executive Daniel Labbad sold 9,527 shares at GBX 630, insiders now own 1.73% and acquired 27,345 shares worth roughly $7.29M in the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Raspberry Pi.

Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 to GBX 550 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.97% from the stock's previous close.

Raspberry Pi Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of RPI stock traded up GBX 42 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 733. 1,326,619 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,970. Raspberry Pi has a 1 year low of GBX 253.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 739. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 444.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 362.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eben Upton CBE bought 7,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 262 per share, with a total value of £19,922.48. Also, insider Daniel Labbad sold 9,527 shares of Raspberry Pi stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630, for a total value of £60,020.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,345 shares of company stock worth $7,287,942. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raspberry Pi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world. Since 2012, we've been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you're an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there's a Raspberry Pi computer for you. That's not all we do.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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