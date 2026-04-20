Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco (LON:TSCO - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 to GBX 525 in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the retailer's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.14% from the company's current price.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 480 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 430 target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 478.75.

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Tesco Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 494.65 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 478.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 455.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 353.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 508.20.

Tesco (LON:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The retailer reported GBX 29.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 7,371 million for the quarter. Tesco had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 16.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesco will post 27.374848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesco

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children's groups, food banks and other good causes. In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group. Serving our customers, communities and planet a little better every day is what we do.

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