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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
International Flavors & Fragrances logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank lowered its price target on International Flavors & Fragrances to $90 from $95 but kept a buy rating, implying about 20% upside from the current share price.
  • IFF shares fell 1.7% to $74.79 on Monday, while analyst sentiment remains broadly positive with an average Moderate Buy rating and an average target price of $90.49.
  • The company recently reported Q1 earnings and revenue above expectations, posting $1.25 EPS on $2.74 billion in revenue, though revenue still declined 3.6% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $84.80 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.49.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of IFF traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $74.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 214,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,841. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.76. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 142,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $9,958,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,422,730 shares in the company, valued at $169,906,054.90. This trade represents a 6.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $21,924,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,098,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $67,612,000 after acquiring an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 36,972,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,275,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,251 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.7% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 4,750,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $292,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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