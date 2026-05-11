Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 96

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 122 to GBX 96 in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the homebuilder's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TW. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 150 target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 120 price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 to GBX 90 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 to GBX 105 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 143 to GBX 137 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 112.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TW

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 82.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.65. The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The homebuilder reported GBX 8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Wimpey will post 9.8339265 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Wimpey declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the homebuilder to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennie Daly acquired 139,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 86 per share, for a total transaction of £119,772.20. Also, insider Chris Carney bought 90,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 per share, for a total transaction of £77,710.46. Insiders bought 229,945 shares of company stock worth $19,778,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

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