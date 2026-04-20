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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target to GBX 400

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank cut its price target on Workspace Group from GBX 480 to GBX 400 and kept a "hold" rating, a level that implies about 18.27% upside from the prior close.
  • Most brokers remain positive—four analysts have "buy" ratings and one "hold"—with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target of GBX 479.20.
  • Workspace opened around GBX 338.20, with a market cap of ~£650.32m and a 52‑week range of GBX 312–459.
  • Five stocks we like better than Workspace Group.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 480 to GBX 400 in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock's previous close.

WKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 550 to GBX 500 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 493 price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 503 price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 479.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Workspace Group

Workspace Group Price Performance

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 338.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of £650.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 385.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 395.15. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 312 and a 52 week high of GBX 459.

Workspace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more. That in environments they tailor themselves, free from constraint and compromise, teams are best able to collaborate, build their culture and realise their potential.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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