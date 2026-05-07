Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $185.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYV. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Live Nation Entertainment from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.75.

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Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.7%

LYV traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $166.71. 152,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of -93.82 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $125.34 and a 12 month high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.50). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $156,581.28. Following the sale, the director owned 48,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,966,736.10. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,679,128 shares of the company's stock worth $3,378,970,000 after acquiring an additional 372,715 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,095,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,692,151,000 after purchasing an additional 367,624 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,733,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 193,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,145,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $840,829,000 after purchasing an additional 237,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,900 shares of the company's stock worth $610,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Live Nation Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Live Nation Entertainment this week:

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

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