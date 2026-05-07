Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Reach (LON:RCH)

Reach (LON:RCH - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 175 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would indicate a potential upside of 246.53% from the company's previous close.

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Reach Trading Down 0.8%

LON RCH traded down GBX 0.40 on Thursday, hitting GBX 50.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,717,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Reach has a 1-year low of GBX 49.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 81. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 62.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.12. The firm has a market cap of £159.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Reach (LON:RCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reach had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Reach will post 27.2482394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reach news, insider Darren Fisher sold 92,119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 66, for a total transaction of £60,798.54. Also, insider Piers North sold 13,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 66, for a total transaction of £8,779.32. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reach

Reach plc is the UK's and Ireland's largest commercial news publisher. It is home to over 120 trusted brands, from national titles like the Mirror, Express, Daily Record and Daily Star, to local brands like MyLondon, BelfastLive and the Manchester Evening News. With a purpose to enlighten, empower and entertain through brilliant journalism, these brands deliver the latest news, entertainment and sport to communities throughout the UK and Ireland and around the world every day. It's proudly mainstream and each trusted title is a platform to represent and campaign for the voices of the communities they serve and to hold power to account. Reach is transforming how it delivers value to stakeholders, evolving and growing a digitally-focused business while maintaining strong foundations in print.

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