Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST)

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 375 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.87% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRST. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 290 to GBX 305 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 300 to GBX 315 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 410 target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustpilot Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 321.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on TRST

Trustpilot Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trustpilot Group stock traded up GBX 4 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 272. 872,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,622,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -269.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 206.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.71. Trustpilot Group has a 1 year low of GBX 125.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 289.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hanno Damm sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210, for a total value of £420,000. Also, insider Mohammed Anjarwala acquired 180,000 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 258 per share, with a total value of £464,400. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,205,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,293,880. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company's stock.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve. Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

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