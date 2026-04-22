Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates "Hold" Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,925 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.90% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABF. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,940 to GBX 1,780 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,710 to GBX 1,600 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Associated British Foods to an "underperform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,050 to GBX 1,850 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 1,650 target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 1,761.

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Associated British Foods Stock Up 1.0%

Associated British Foods stock traded up GBX 18.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,852.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,218,335. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,888.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,020.55. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,559 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,359. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 62.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.27%.The business had revenue of GBX 947 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Associated British Foods will post 188.0990415 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated British Foods News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Associated British Foods this week:

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia. Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money. With the breadth of our business, our brands and global reach, ABF aims to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders. Our business is split into five segments: Grocery; Sugar; Agriculture; Ingredients; and Retail.

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