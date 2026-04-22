Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates "Hold" Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,925 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.90% from the company's current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABF. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,940 to GBX 1,780 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,710 to GBX 1,600 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Associated British Foods to an "underperform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,050 to GBX 1,850 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 1,650 target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 1,761.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABF
Associated British Foods Stock Up 1.0%
Associated British Foods stock traded up GBX 18.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,852.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,218,335. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,888.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,020.55. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,559 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,359. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Associated British Foods (LON:ABF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 62.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.27%.The business had revenue of GBX 947 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Associated British Foods will post 188.0990415 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Associated British Foods News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Associated British Foods this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ABF confirmed plans to demerge Primark from its food group — the strategic split could clarify valuations between the higher-growth retail arm and the lower-margin food operations, a common catalyst for rerating. Primark to split from food business
- Positive Sentiment: Some commentary and retail press flagged the demerger as a buying opportunity, which likely supported the intraday rally. Time to buy Associated British Foods?
- Neutral Sentiment: ABF reported quarterly results (GBX 62.70 EPS; revenue GBX 947bn) with modest margins and ROE ~9.3% — not clearly beat-or-miss, so the print is a mixed fundamental input while investors focus on demerger detail. Conference call and slide deck are available for further detail. Listen to Conference Call View Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and week-ahead coverage flagged the results and demerger as key near-term catalysts to watch (timing, structure, capital allocation). Q2 earnings preview
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target from GBX 1,940 to GBX 1,780 and moved to a "neutral" rating, which can weigh on sentiment while investors assess the demerger impact. JPMorgan lowers target
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed an "underperform" rating with a GBX 1,650 target — another bearish anchor that may pressure the stock until analysts update models for the split. Jefferies underperform LSE broker ratings
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary noted ABF underperformed peers after the release, reflecting mixed reaction to results and broker moves. MarketWatch: ABF falls
About Associated British Foods
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Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.
Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money. With the breadth of our business, our brands and global reach, ABF aims to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders.
Our business is split into five segments: Grocery; Sugar; Agriculture; Ingredients; and Retail.
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