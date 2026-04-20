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Deutsche Boerse (DBOEY) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Deutsche Boerse logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deutsche Boerse is expected to report results after the close on Monday, April 27, with analysts forecasting $0.36 EPS and $1.8664 billion in revenue.
  • In the prior quarter the company beat estimates with $0.33 EPS (vs. $0.32 expected) and revenue of $1.83 billion, and analysts project about $1 EPS for both the current and next fiscal years.
  • Shares trade near $30.71 with a market cap of $55.8 billion, a P/E of 25.17, a 52‑week range of $23.25–$33.52, and a consensus analyst rating of "Hold".
  • Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Boerse.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Deutsche Boerse to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $1.8664 billion for the quarter.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Deutsche Boerse had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 32.32%.The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts expect Deutsche Boerse to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Deutsche Boerse Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $30.71 on Monday. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on DBOEY

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG is a Germany‑based provider of marketplace infrastructure, trading technology and post‑trade services to the global financial industry. The company operates electronic trading platforms and derivatives markets, offers clearing and settlement services, and supplies market data, analytics and index products to investment banks, brokers, asset managers and listed companies.

Key businesses within the group include electronic equity trading via the Xetra trading system, derivatives trading through the Eurex exchange, and post‑trade and custody services provided by Clearstream.

Read More

Earnings History for Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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