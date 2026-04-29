Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Trading Down 22.7% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY - Get Free Report) traded down 22.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.18. 47,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 395,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Boerse to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Boerse Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Deutsche Boerse had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 32.67%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Boerse AG will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG is a Germany‑based provider of marketplace infrastructure, trading technology and post‑trade services to the global financial industry. The company operates electronic trading platforms and derivatives markets, offers clearing and settlement services, and supplies market data, analytics and index products to investment banks, brokers, asset managers and listed companies.

Key businesses within the group include electronic equity trading via the Xetra trading system, derivatives trading through the Eurex exchange, and post‑trade and custody services provided by Clearstream.

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