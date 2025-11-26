Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Trading Up 0.5% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Deutsche Post logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 0.5%, trading as high as €44.25 and last at €44.04 on roughly 1.6 million shares, up from a prior close of €43.82.
  • The stock shows a market cap of $53.52 billion with a P/E of 16.69 and PEG of 1.99, but liquidity ratios are under 1 (current 0.91, quick 0.82) and debt-to-equity is high at 105.15.
  • Deutsche Post is a global mail and logistics operator across five segments — Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany — with its 50- and 200-day moving averages (~€40.16 and €39.78) below the current price.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Deutsche Post.

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL - Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €44.25 and last traded at €44.04. Approximately 1,599,131 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €43.82.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is €40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.78.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Deutsche Post Right Now?

Before you consider Deutsche Post, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deutsche Post wasn't on the list.

While Deutsche Post currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
1 Chart Reveals: The Biggest ‘Tech Bubble’ in History? (Proof Inside)
1 Chart Reveals: The Biggest ‘Tech Bubble’ in History? (Proof Inside)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
By Chris Markoch | November 21, 2025
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
tc pixel
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines