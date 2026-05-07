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Nuts and Bolts AI Play Gains Momentum: Astera Labs Targets Raised

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 7, 2026
Astera Labs branded electronic device displayed alongside circuit boards, switches, bolts, and components on a lab bench.

Key Points

  • Astera Labs is positioned to accelerate growth as data center construction progresses.
  • Robust guidance issued with the Q1 release will likely prove overly cautious in the subsequent release.
  • Analysts are lifting price targets, pointing to fresh highs for this stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Astera Labs, Inc. NASDAQ: ALAB is a nuts-and-bolts AI play gaining traction. While it doesn’t make GPUs, it does make the products that connect them, including critical timers, switches, and controllers that help eliminate data bottlenecks. Unlike other connectivity plays, this one focuses on what goes inside the server, and its products have advantages, as evidenced by the demand for Aries Smart DSP retimers. They are the industry standard, ensuring data integrity between GPUs and CPUs over long distances, and there are many GPUs and CPUs to connect.

Astera Labs: Slowing Growth No Cause for Concern

The worst thing that could be said about Astera Labs’ Q1 earnings report is that growth is slowing and is expected to continue to slow in the coming quarters. However, the slowdown is simply a result of the company's expanding size—as revenue grows, maintaining the same percentage growth rate becomes mathematically harder. Even so, growth is expected to remain at a hyper pace above 80% year over year (YOY) in the upcoming quarter.

Astera Labs Today

Astera Labs, Inc. stock logo
ALABALAB 90-day performance
Astera Labs
$194.54 -19.37 (-9.06%)
As of 02:44 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$69.26
$262.90
P/E Ratio
131.43
Price Target
$229.65
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Q1 revenue topped $308 million, up nearly 94% compared to the prior year, and 540 basis points (bps) better than expected on robust demand. Demand is tied to the PCIe 6 line, the most advanced available, and expected to remain strong for the foreseeable future, as reflected in the guidance.

Margin was also strong, underpinning a healthy outlook for stock prices. The company is increasing spending to support future growth, including the launch of next-gen products at quarter’s end, but is offsetting it with revenue strength and operational quality. The net result is adjusted gross and operating margins up by 150 and 250 bps, respectively, leaving the adjusted earnings up by nearly double and well ahead of MarketBeat’s reported consensus.

Guidance aligns with the outlook for acceleration and is likely to be cautious, given the upcoming launch of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD MI450 products. This launch will unleash new supply into a supply-constrained market, shifting toward inference, while delivering superior performance and cost. The likely result is an acceleration of data center construction as hyperscalers and enterprises lean into inference and an accelerated need for connectivity solutions. Either way, the $355 million low-end forecast by Astera Lab's management represents a significant acceleration compared to the prior quarter, another hyper-growth compared to last year, and is well above the $310 million consensus figure.

Analysts Lift Targets: New Highs Possible

Analysts are responding favorably to Astera Labs' Q1 release. The initial reactions tracked by MarketBeat were price target increases, with the high-end range above $275, suggesting that a 25% upside from the critical resistance point in early May remains within reach.

These trends affirm that the company looks positioned for significant growth in the second half and is likely to outperform its guidance. Notably, some of the fresh targets include new all-time highs for the stock, pointing to a technical market inflection. In this scenario, ALAB prices may continue to rise meteorically once the threshold has been crossed.

Institutional activity is a factor in this market. The group owns more than 60% of the shares and provides a strong support base that can influence price direction. As it stands, they are accumulating in 2026 and underpinning the stock price advance. The risk is that they sell into the rally, potentially capping gains at the all-time high, and short sellers are also a risk.

The short interest isn’t phenomenally high for small-cap tech, but it was sufficiently high at 10%, as of late April, to pose a problem in May. Interest was rising and may continue to increase, given the nearly 100% increase in the stock price since March.

Astera Labs Hit Ceiling: How Long Until It Breaks?

Astera Labs' price action responded favorably to the earnings news, rising after the release. However, the market failed to hold the gains, indicating that short-sellers and profit-takers were present. Resistance aligns with prior price action, suggesting a top for this market is in place. If not, a battle over higher prices is about to begin.

The MACD momentum indicator suggests that this market is strengthening and not yet peaked. With results as strong as they are, guidance increased, and sell-side forces in place to sustain upward momentum, the risk is to the upside.

ALAB moving higher on datacenter demand.

Astera Labs' biggest risks are its valuation and customer concentration. The stock trades at over 70X its current-year earnings, but this price reflects a robust growth trajectory. The bigger risk is customer concentration, but again, it is offset by the growth trajectory. Customers are concentrated among the major hyperscalers and data center builders, accounting for approximately 65% of the data center industry.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Astera Labs Right Now?

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Astera Labs (ALAB)
4.3751 of 5 stars		$194.44-9.1%N/A131.69Moderate Buy$229.65
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