Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Down 67.5% in June

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 200,804 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the June 15th total of 617,318 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,577,392 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered Deutsche Telekom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.83. 558,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company's 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.45). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.38%.The company had revenue of $34.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.14 billion. Deutsche Telekom has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.540 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.

Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.

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