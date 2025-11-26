Free Trial
Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Up 1.5% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Deutsche Telekom shares rose 1.5% on Wednesday to about €27.62 (intraday high €27.67) on roughly 4.63 million shares traded.
  • The stock trades below its 50‑day (€28.36) and 200‑day (€30.39) moving averages and has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a P/E of 22.35 and a PEG of 0.78.
  • Deutsche Telekom offers integrated telecommunication services across Germany, the U.S. and Europe and shows high reported leverage (debt-to-equity 78.00) with modest liquidity (current ratio 1.15, quick ratio 0.57).
  MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €27.67 and last traded at €27.62. Approximately 4,633,402 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.20.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.39. The stock has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

