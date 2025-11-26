Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Up 1.5% - Here's Why

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts: Sign Up

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Deutsche Telekom AG ( ETR:DTE Get Free Report )'s stock price rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €27.67 and last traded at €27.62. Approximately 4,633,402 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.39. The stock has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

