Dev Ittycheria Sells 120,000 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $29,853,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,883.30. The trade was a 75.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 18,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,478,040.00.

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Datadog Trading Down 3.9%

DDOG stock traded down $9.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,787,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,197. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $278.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.10, a PEG ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent earnings and outlook remain solid, with Q1 revenue rising 32.1% year over year, EPS beating estimates, and management guiding for continued growth. Analyst coverage is still broadly constructive, and several firms have recently raised price targets. Datadog latest report

Datadog’s recent earnings and outlook remain solid, with Q1 revenue rising 32.1% year over year, EPS beating estimates, and management guiding for continued growth. Analyst coverage is still broadly constructive, and several firms have recently raised price targets. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has framed Datadog as a beneficiary of renewed interest in AI-related software, which may be helping support longer-term investor sentiment. Software sector rebound report

Recent commentary has framed Datadog as a beneficiary of renewed interest in AI-related software, which may be helping support longer-term investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the headline does not indicate a major new catalyst. Bank of America conference transcript

Datadog also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the headline does not indicate a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Datadog insiders sold shares in recent filings, including CTO Alexis Le-Quoc, CEO Olivier Pomel, COO Adam Blitzer, CFO David M. Obstler, CRO Sean Michael Walters, and General Counsel Kerry Acocella. Most sales were tied to 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity vesting, but the broad cluster of insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC insider filing

Multiple Datadog insiders sold shares in recent filings, including CTO Alexis Le-Quoc, CEO Olivier Pomel, COO Adam Blitzer, CFO David M. Obstler, CRO Sean Michael Walters, and General Counsel Kerry Acocella. Most sales were tied to 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity vesting, but the broad cluster of insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A separate report said insiders sold about $90 million of Datadog shares over the past year, reinforcing concerns that management may see limited near-term upside after the stock’s strong run. Datadog insiders sold US$90m of shares suggesting hesitancy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $212.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Datadog

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 3.3% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,946 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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