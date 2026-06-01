Devesh Agarwal Sells 4,066 Shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) COO Devesh Agarwal sold 4,066 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $239,284.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,874.15. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Devesh Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Devesh Agarwal sold 15,000 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $858,600.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Devesh Agarwal sold 8,251 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $429,959.61.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Devesh Agarwal sold 11,749 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $612,592.86.

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Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -186.55 and a beta of 2.93. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $71.76.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.The firm had revenue of $208.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.58 million. Bandwidth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bandwidth from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAND

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 9.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 154,432 shares of the company's stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 76,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 54,771 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 516,117 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company's stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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