Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Acquired Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN. In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Devon Energy stock on April 9th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF NYSEARCA: TBLL on 4/2/2026.

on 4/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Constellation Energy NASDAQ: CEG on 4/2/2026.

on 4/2/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NYSE: TPYP on 3/20/2026.

on 3/20/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF NYSEARCA: SPYM on 3/20/2026.

on 3/20/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF BATS: BBEU on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF NYSEARCA: VEA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson NYSE: JNJ on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund NASDAQ: FTGC on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ares Management NYSE: ARES on 3/13/2026.

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Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6%

DVN stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 13.71%.The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Devon Energy's quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Devon Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Devon Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the energy company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the energy company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 3,527 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Devon Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas' U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman's academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

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