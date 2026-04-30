DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from DexCom's conference call:

Company reported Q1 revenue of $1.19 billion (up 15% YoY, organic +12%), with gross margin improving to 63.5% , operating income and adjusted EBITDA up materially, and management reaffirmed FY revenue guidance while raising operating profit and EBITDA margin guidance.

(up 15% YoY, organic +12%), with gross margin improving to , operating income and adjusted EBITDA up materially, and management reaffirmed FY revenue guidance while raising operating profit and EBITDA margin guidance. Product momentum from the G7 15‑Day rollout was strong — customers praised the longer wear and improved algorithm (company estimates ~50% of base will convert by year‑end) — and Dexcom is deploying adhesive and software (Stelo redesign, Smart Basal pilot) updates to further drive adoption and retention.

rollout was strong — customers praised the longer wear and improved algorithm (company estimates ~50% of base will convert by year‑end) — and Dexcom is deploying adhesive and software (Stelo redesign, Smart Basal pilot) updates to further drive adoption and retention. Payer access is expanding — Prime Therapeutics will cover Dexcom CGM for commercial type‑2 non‑insulin patients this summer, putting coverage at >7 million non‑insulin lives by year‑end, and a randomized control trial readout at ADA 2026 is expected to support broader reimbursement efforts.

will cover Dexcom CGM for commercial type‑2 non‑insulin patients this summer, putting coverage at >7 million non‑insulin lives by year‑end, and a randomized control trial readout at ADA 2026 is expected to support broader reimbursement efforts. Management reiterated gross margin guidance but flagged a 50–100 bps potential headwind from geopolitical/fuel and resin price uncertainty, leaving timing for broader CMS coverage for type‑2 non‑insulin patients still uncertain.

Cash generation was strong — ending the quarter with ~$2.4 billion in cash and significant free cash flow — giving flexibility for capital allocation (buybacks, tuck‑ins, manufacturing investments) that management plans to discuss at Investor Day.

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DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.55. 5,332,816 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. DexCom has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings raised DexCom from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $95.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DexCom from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,010,300.16. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting DexCom

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $0.56 vs. $0.47 consensus and revenue $1.19B vs. ~$1.17B consensus; revenue grew ~15% year‑over‑year, supporting the beat. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $0.56 vs. $0.47 consensus and revenue $1.19B vs. ~$1.17B consensus; revenue grew ~15% year‑over‑year, supporting the beat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Underlying profitability and returns remain strong (reported net margin ~17.9% and ROE ~32%), reinforcing the business quality of its continuous glucose monitor (CGM) franchise. Read More.

Underlying profitability and returns remain strong (reported net margin ~17.9% and ROE ~32%), reinforcing the business quality of its continuous glucose monitor (CGM) franchise. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed full‑year revenue guidance at roughly $5.2–5.3B (company cited a FY revenue target near $5.21B), a range that is roughly in line with consensus but left little upside. Read More.

Management reaffirmed full‑year revenue guidance at roughly $5.2–5.3B (company cited a FY revenue target near $5.21B), a range that is roughly in line with consensus but left little upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company posted its press release, slide deck and conference‑call materials for investors to review — useful for digging into regional demand, reimbursement trends, and product cadence. Read More.

Company posted its press release, slide deck and conference‑call materials for investors to review — useful for digging into regional demand, reimbursement trends, and product cadence. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was negative after hours: several outlets report shares dropped on concerns that the revenue guidance and lack of clearer upside for FY26 were disappointing relative to the beat. That suggests investors were looking for stronger forward acceleration or additional margin/cost leverage. Read More.

Market reaction was negative after hours: several outlets report shares dropped on concerns that the revenue guidance and lack of clearer upside for FY26 were disappointing relative to the beat. That suggests investors were looking for stronger forward acceleration or additional margin/cost leverage. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes the stock “dipped after hours” despite beats — a reminder that beats alone may not drive gains unless guidance or cadence implies future upside above consensus. Read More.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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