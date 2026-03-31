Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.59 and traded as high as C$12.19. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$11.99, with a volume of 54,453 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$13.75 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dexterra Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$13.92.

View Our Latest Report on DXT

Dexterra Group Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a market cap of C$748.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$270.95 million during the quarter. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.7094298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Dexterra Group's payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group is a publicly listed corporation delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. Powered by people, we bring best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and deliver innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Our activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

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