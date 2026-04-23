DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.3333.

DMAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on DiaMedica Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 46,879.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 154,701 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,802 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 52,854 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,148 shares of the company's stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 314,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of ($0.03) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: DMAC is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for acute and chronic central nervous system conditions. The company's lead product candidate, DM199, is a recombinant form of human tissue kallikrein-1 designed to promote neuroprotection and tissue repair through modulation of the kallikrein‐kinin system. DiaMedica's research and development efforts are centered on translating the regenerative potential of DM199 into effective treatments for disorders with high unmet medical need.

DM199 is being evaluated in acute ischemic stroke, where preclinical studies have demonstrated potential benefits in blood flow restoration, inflammation reduction and neuronal survival.

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