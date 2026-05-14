Diamond Equity Issues Positive Forecast for ALM Earnings

Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Diamond Equity lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Almonty Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Almonty Industries' current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Almonty Industries' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

ALM has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Almonty Industries from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Almonty Industries from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Texas Capital raised shares of Almonty Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Almonty Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.38.

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Almonty Industries Trading Down 11.7%

Shares of ALM opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Almonty Industries has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.44 million. Almonty Industries had a negative net margin of 262.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALM. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Almonty Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almonty Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Almonty Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,333 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Almonty Industries in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Key Almonty Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Almonty Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Diamond Equity lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate for Almonty Industries to $0.53 from $0.45, suggesting stronger near-term earnings potential and improving investor sentiment.

Diamond Equity lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate for Almonty Industries to $0.53 from $0.45, suggesting stronger near-term earnings potential and improving investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised FY2027 EPS to $1.23 from $1.03, indicating analysts see meaningful longer-term earnings growth ahead.

The firm also raised FY2027 EPS to $1.23 from $1.03, indicating analysts see meaningful longer-term earnings growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were increased across 2026 and 2027, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, reinforcing the view that Almonty’s earnings trajectory is improving.

Quarterly estimates were increased across 2026 and 2027, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, reinforcing the view that Almonty’s earnings trajectory is improving. Neutral Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted Almonty’s strategic importance in tungsten supply, profit progress, and backing tied to its Sangdong mine, which may support the longer-term investment case but is less directly tied to today’s trading move. Almonty posts profit as tungsten role draws US backing

Earlier coverage highlighted Almonty’s strategic importance in tungsten supply, profit progress, and backing tied to its Sangdong mine, which may support the longer-term investment case but is less directly tied to today’s trading move. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks recently upgraded Almonty to Buy, adding to the positive analyst momentum around the stock. Almonty Industries Inc. (ALM) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

Zacks recently upgraded Almonty to Buy, adding to the positive analyst momentum around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, Almonty’s current-year consensus EPS remains modest at $0.59, so investors may still want confirmation that projected earnings gains translate into actual results.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries is a Canada-based mining company focused on the production, development and acquisition of tungsten assets. The company’s principal business activity is the mining and processing of tungsten-bearing ore to produce tungsten concentrates for industrial customers. Almonty pursues both operating mines and advanced-stage development projects with the objective of supplying a critical raw material used in hardmetals, tooling, drilling and other industrial applications.

Almonty’s asset footprint has historically included operating and development projects in Europe and Asia.

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