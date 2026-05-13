DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Director Michael Hartmeier Sells 20,000 Shares

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH - Get Free Report) Director Michael Hartmeier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 95,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,402.84. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $274.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.69%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.60 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,990 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company's portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

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