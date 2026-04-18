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Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy" Rating

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Diana Shipping logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a "hold" to a "Buy", but Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" and MarketBeat's consensus remains "Sell".
  • DSX shares opened at $2.57 (up about 2.6%), with a market cap of $297 million, a 52‑week range of $1.38–$2.71, P/E ~23.3, and strong short‑term liquidity (quick ratio 2.69, current ratio 2.73).
  • Hedge funds and institutional investors have been active buyers—Goldman Sachs and Two Sigma notably increased positions—and institutions own roughly 48.7% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DSX

Diana Shipping Stock Up 2.6%

DSX stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $297.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 8.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,879 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,384 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 407.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,684 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc is a global shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and headquartered in Athens, Greece. The company specializes in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels that transport a variety of commodities, including coal, iron ore, grains, fertilizers, steel products and other bulk materials. Diana Shipping’s fleet comprises Panamax, Capesize, Newcastlemax and Supramax/Newcastlemax segments, enabling it to address the needs of customers on key global trade routes.

The company conducts its operations by chartering vessels on short‐term voyage charters and longer‐term period charters.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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